Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 12.10.2018

6-7am – The Grammy nominations, Jennifer Aniston opens up about her “very successful” marriages, and mom-to-be cancels baby shower after family makes fun of son’s name!

7-8am – How Kevin Hart tweeted himself out of a job hosting the Oscars, Kid Rock follows Tyler Perry paying off $81K of layaways at Walmart, a lady sets a dress code based on people’s weight, and Principal bans candy canes, says ‘J shape’ stands for Jesus, and the things people want for Christmas!

8-9am – Tom Cruise shooting scenes for ‘Top Gun 2’ in Lake Tahoe, Arizona graduate student writes master thesis on Kim Kardashian West, ‘Stranger Things’ is becoming a video game, Millennial’s saving habits, and a list of the top foods!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

