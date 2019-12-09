Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 12.09.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – A bunch of celebrity deaths, a couple of Golden Globe nominations, the new Obama estate, how a woman catches her husband cheating, and walking while reading your phone!

7-8am – Steve Harvey announces the wrong winner again at Miss Universe Pageant, a bunch of kids show support for their friend who gets officially adopted, and a few fast facts!

8-9am – Ketchinup on ‘Survivor’, Russia officially out of the Olympics, Walmart gets slammed sweater of snowman dressed as Santa doing cocaine, and a lady runs of man who catches her license plate!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

