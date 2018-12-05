Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 12.05.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – The Highlights from Billboard's 2018 Year-End Charts, members of the public view the casket containing former President, woman pleads guilty to crushing boyfriend to death, and tricking somebody into attending a funeral!

7-8am – Gwyneth Paltrow boldly claims she popularized yoga through Goop and a hippo attack!

8-9am – Kevin Hart to host Oscars in 2019, Cardi B officially announces breakup with husband Offset, TV’s next commercial break might be the pause in your binge, a 52-year-old guy covered himself in whipped cream seduces his coworker.

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

