Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 12.04.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Katy Perry & John Mayer back together, the top earners on Youtube, the nation honors President George H.W. Bush, number of unaccounted for in Camp Fire drops to 11, and eight terms that are offensive to vegans!

7-8am – Lindsay Lohan’s new reality show set to launch soon, Bush’s former service dog to help rehabilitate soldiers at Walter Reed, Hugh Hefner's personal belongings for sale in charity auction, Ramona Singer of the 'Housewives' is the latest to hook up with Harry Dubin, Petaluma man stabbed in eye with drumstick released from hospital then struck by car, and how much the average couple will fight leading up to the holidays!

8-9am – Hootie and The Blowfish reunited, Madonna accuses Lady Gaga of stealing her content once again, Cardi B claps booty in tiger paint, Judas Priest back on tour, the scientist who gene-edited babies is now reported missing, a man proposes with six rings, and a homeless man in Pierce County found a brown bag on the ground outside a food bank!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment