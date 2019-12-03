Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 12.03.2019
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am – – Kesha plans to launch new makeup line, Billie Eilish is coming to town, and “Giving Tuesday”!
7-8am – Two hit wonders, Back in The Day segment, Vinnie reads the news: Woman faking illness to get better seat on plane, and what would you do for $1Billion.
8-9am - Martin Scorsese to Netflix, RIP Lil Bub, and Theater experience.
9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!
