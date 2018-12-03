Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 12.03.2018
December 3, 2018
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am – The death of George H.W. Bush, and Steph Curry responds to 9-Year-old's letter about not having a girls' section for his shoes!
7-8am – Dolly Parton talks about her husband wanting a threesome, Taylor Swift’s Reputation tour breaks records, a man falls asleep in his auto pilot driving Tesla, and strange Christmas traditions!
8-9am – Francis Bean Cobain releases a new song, and cocaine wars!
9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!
SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment