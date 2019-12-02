Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 12.02.2019
December 2, 2019
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am – Liziane Gutierrez takes a spill, woman claims restaurant review in Washington Post exposed husband's affair, and at what age certain things in your body start to fail!
7-8am – Scott Budman of NBC Bay Area phones into inform us on the Black Friday shopping frenzy!
8-9am - What NASA is up to right now, a quick snow report, your average nudist, a 911 call with a fake pizza order helped stop a possible attack, and Secret Santa is on it’s way out!
9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!
