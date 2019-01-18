Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.18.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – 97 year old Prince Philip got into a car accident, Louis C.K. unapologetic in San Jose with jokes about sexually harassing women and ‘kids that got shot’, how Mike Tyson got a Tiger, Steve-O talks about doing coocaine with Mike Tyson, and things we wish we learned in school!

7-8am – How much time NFL fans spend on the games, and a few fast facts!

8-9am – We learn some shark facts, and Eddie Ifft takes the hour!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

