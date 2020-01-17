Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.17.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Celebrity Trash – We can’t tell you where the time went, and trusting people to do the right thing!

6am Alice News Network – The Big Game, Woodland Woman Makes MLB History, and eye contact kills!

7am Celebrity Trash – Walmart apologize for insenstive Paul Walker joke, Green day has a new song, and Tyler the Creator buys used sun glasses off a lady on the street!

7am Alice News Network - Pornhub sued by deaf man over adult video site's alleged lack of subtitles!

8am Celebrity Trash – Who Pete Davidson is getting now, and what is Rock and Roll!

8am Alice News Network – Time limits at restaurants, and the strangest laws on airlines, and a few fast facts!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment