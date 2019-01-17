Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.17.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Online games that make the most money, we had a small earthquake, the weather, Facebook is one of the most hated companies out there, and a few fast facts!

7-8am –We play a game of “Who Said This Line”, cops show up to R Kelly’s studio again, and a three way between cops ends up in a fight!

8-9am – The really popular egg, a peeping Tom caught and beaten by former NFL player, and how much the average person says it takes to get rich!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages, and the KO Movie Review Team review: ‘Surviving R Kelly’!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment