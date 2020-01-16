Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.16.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Celebrity Trash – Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s father has died at age 75, Beyonce and Jay Z gives a gift package to Reese Witherspoon, and Michael Avenatti arrested!

6am Alice News Network – Fewer San Francisco police may respond to homeless calls as resolution passes, unjustified vigilantes, and living together before marriage!

7am Celebrity Trash – Another angle on R Kelly’s exes fighting!

7am Alice News Network - Scott Budman from NBC ANN joins the Alice News Network to report more stats on data breaches, and a free taco leads to a knife fight, and at least twenty California children injured after aircraft dumped jet fuel on elementary school playground!

8am Celebrity Trash – Who Pete Davidson is getting now, and what is Rock and Roll!

8am Alice News Network – Sleeping naked, and getting expelled for supporting rainbows!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages, and Corey Rosen reviews ‘Dr. Doolittle’ and ‘Bad Boys For Life’!

