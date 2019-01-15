Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.15.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – The official cast for ‘Big Brother’, emails reveal Louis C.K. may have given Sarma Melngailis an STD, Jake Patterson accused of kidnapping and murder in the Jayme Closs case, and a few fast facts!

7-8am – We finally have a date for the release of the next season of ‘Game of Thrones’, Megyn Kelly leaves NBC with all of her $69 million contract intact, Kanye West ruled out of Coachella after he demands a new stage, PG&E is filing for bankruptcy, and attending a stranger’s bachelor party!

8-9am – Chris Pratt is engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino surrenders to police and begins his prison sentence, Woman drinking wine from Pringles can banned from Walmart, and woman charges boyfriend $50 each time he stays out late!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

