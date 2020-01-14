Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.14.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Celebrity Trash – Gigi Hadid is among the potential jurors in the Harvey Weinstein trial, Lizzo claps her butt, and Sammy Hagar has put his French chateau-inspired estate in Lake Arrowhead back on the market for $4.7 million!

6am Alice News Network – College football comes to an end, ‘Free the Nipple’, and things that get stuck places!

7am Celebrity Trash – A quick megxit update, Harry and Meghan are welcomed by Justin Trudeau, and R Kelly’s ex-girlfriends scramble!

7am Alice News Network - Oakland homeless mothers evicted from vacant house, and things that technology have ruined!

8am Alice News Network – Two engineers for Chevy race 2020 corvettes, and the average couple!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

