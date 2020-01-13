Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.13.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Celebrity Trash – RUSH drummer Neil Peart died last week after a long secret battle with brain cancer, and Kanye “rides” a horse!

6am Alice News Network – The 49ers win, a lady sends a fake picture of her “flat tire”, and a man tries to do something nice for his lover and gets a negative response!

7am Celebrity Trash – Dina Lohan fell on her face while getting arrested for DUI, and Prince Harry tries to sell his wife to Disney!

7am Alice News Network - Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is looking for a “special woman” to join him on Elon Musk's mission around the moon, and using tooth paste as lube!

8am Celebrity Trash – The Oscar nominees, and Antonio Brown gets into altercation with his baby’s mother!

8am Alice News Network – Cops find crack in vehicle, a high risk police stop attempting help a young girl goes wrong, and supreme court won't take up appeal of Michelle Carter's conviction for role in boyfriend's suicide!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

