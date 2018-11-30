Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.30.2018
November 30, 2018
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am – A Travis Scott roundup, and Southwest Airlines apologizes for employee laughing at 5-year-old passenger named Abcde!
7-8am – Dave Roberts, radio DJ who started KRQR the Rocker, DJ Khaled, Floyd Mayweather Jr. charged with cryptocurrency fraud, the Mars Panorama, and DUI in Florida!
8-9am – The hot haircut right now, and phone maker Gionee in trouble as chairman gambles away company money!
9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!
