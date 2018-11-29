Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.29.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Bashing on Rudolph, playboy sued by blind man who says website isn't accessible for visually-impaired, Grindr on the plane, and the top ten dream jobs!

7-8am – The most influential people of today, it’s the one year anniversary of the firing of Matt Lauer, a new sexual assault allegation against Les Moonves, how a man looses an eye, Cyber Monday was successful, and farting in public!

8-9am – Jason Mamoa talks about his costumes in his upcoming movie, Hawaii man who suffered heart attack during missile false alarm sues state, a lady at the gentleman’s club, and a few fast facts!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages, and it’s the Mersian Movie: ‘Creed II’ and ‘The Favourite’!

