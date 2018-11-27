Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.27.2018
November 27, 2018
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am – Another Star Wars film in the making, The Soprano's prequel movie, Rapper Tekashi69 arrested on racketeering, gun charges, malls are going out of business, and a few fast facts!
7-8am – Highest paid TV hosts, Ray J says Kim was not on ecstasy, and more.
8-9am – Styx has sealed up more than a half-dozen shows with Larry the Cable Guy, and a few fast facts!
9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!
