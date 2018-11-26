Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.26.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – The best movies this year so far, Hugh Hefner dumped a casket full of his private sex tapes into the sea before he passed away, China’s ranking system, Dallas woman put on life support after plastic surgery in Mexico dies, and estate agent tries to sell house using pictures of people doing chores in their underwear!

7-8am – Frankie Muniz gets engaged after rough week, Kim Kardashian says she was high on ecstasy during her first wedding, the deadliest, most destructive wildfire in California’s history has finally been contained, high-tech toilets, a man called ICE on his wife, and a few fast facts!

8-9am – The top selling album currently, the highest earning female musician, some Thanksgiving spots, and grandparents’ best advice to the young ones!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

