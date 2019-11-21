Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.21.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –‘Survivor’, get paid to livestream your thanksgiving dinner, and Texas daycare worker fired after leaving mean note in child's lunchbox!

7-8am – A Grammy roundup, Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat are supposedly dating, Ariana Grande and Bernie Sanders pose together backstage at her Atlanta concert, and Ol' Dirty Bastard's son drops sixty thousand dollars for beer tribute!

8-9am - Kesha releases a new song, and dating terms!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages, and the movies review: ‘Frozen 2’ and ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’!

