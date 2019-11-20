Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.20.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –It’s time for all the lists to come out, Fodor's puts Big Sur on its do not travel list for 2020, and a man accused of attacking family for not supporting his ‘America’s Got Talent’ dreams!

7-8am – A Friends pop-upChristmas present ideas, and California man claims PG&E fire destroyed his 500-pound emerald!

8-9am - Guards accused of napping and shopping online the night Epstein died, the 2019 Grammys, how a man gets caught for money laundering, and a new version of UNO that helps families avoid politics for the holidays!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

