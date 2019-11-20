Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.20.2019
November 20, 2019
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am –It’s time for all the lists to come out, Fodor's puts Big Sur on its do not travel list for 2020, and a man accused of attacking family for not supporting his ‘America’s Got Talent’ dreams!
7-8am – A Friends pop-upChristmas present ideas, and California man claims PG&E fire destroyed his 500-pound emerald!
8-9am - Guards accused of napping and shopping online the night Epstein died, the 2019 Grammys, how a man gets caught for money laundering, and a new version of UNO that helps families avoid politics for the holidays!
9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!
SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment