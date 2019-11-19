Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.19.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Indiana man refuses to leave roof of his bar until the Bengals win, and CEO says PG&E got complacent about power outages, and makeup for men!

7-8am – It’s mens’ fault that ‘Charlie Angels’ bombed in the box office, The Rock records a song for a young kid, a few fast facts, a study shows Keto diet may help you fight the flu!

8-9am - Post Malone rents out Hooters to celebrate life, and Motley Crue is kind of planning a comeback!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

