Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.18.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – It’s time to play a game, four people were killed in Fresno while watching a football game, things that are/aren’t okay when you’re married, !

7-8am – Kanye’s speech at Joel Olsteen’s Sunday service, Nic Cage to star as himself , James Holzhauer wins ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions, a study on borrowing money, and a man gets worms!

8-9am - ‘Charlie’s Angels’ bombs in the box office, a possible reboot of “The Osbourne show”, snow coming soon, BSD, and free drinks for women based on their weight!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment