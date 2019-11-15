Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.15.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Survivor contestants try to apologize for their actions on what they did regarding the incidents on the most recent episodes, and five suspects arrested in connection with Halloween Airbnb party shooting in Bay Area!

7-8am – The best musicians of all time, Manti Te’o has a girlfriend, Cornell University has a new library designed with see through floors causing girls to feel uncomfortable, and a study on smoking cigarettes!

8-9am - Taylor Swift Says Scooter Braun, Scott Borchetta Are Blocking Her From Playing Old Hits at AMAs, and sharing makeup!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

