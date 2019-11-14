Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.14.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Lily Allen and David Harbour are dating, wallet hub’s list of the cities with the biggest budget for holiday decorations, and a few fast facts!

7-8am – A few texts regarding our conversation about ‘Survivor’, Meghan Markle is coming home for the holidays, Proposition 13 overhaul backed by leading 2020 Democrats, the perfect length for a road trip, and Steve Jobs’ thoughts on being successful!

8-9am - The theme song for Home Depot is trending, another school shooting happened, the oldest living couple in history, and these are the top baby names for 2020!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages, and the movies review!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment