Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.14.2018

6-7am – Liam Hemsworth shares striking photo of burned out home he shared with Miley Cyrus, updates on the fires around the Bay Area, and the best burrito restaurant has been saved!

7-8am – A quick run through of the “Hottest” songs in America, we peak for the week with the movie review: ‘Green Book’, a memorable wedding crasher, and best cities to live in on a 50,000 dollar salary!

8-9am – Game of Thrones news, Netflix green-lights ‘Rhythm & Flow’ music competition series, a lady goes to Mexico for plastic surgery and comes back on life support, and Juul suspends selling most E-Cigarette flavors in stores!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

