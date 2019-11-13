Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.13.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – John Legend is the first to be awarded with the “VEGOTSMA”, how a man tries to get out of a speeding ticket!

7-8am – Brad Pitt and Adam Sandler sit down for a fun conversation, the lawsuit surrounding the very expensive handbag, why we hiccup, and the worst baby names of this year!

8-9am - Moby gets huge new ‘Animal Rights’ tattoo down both arms to mark his “vegan anniversary”, Justin Bieber teases first image of his new role as Cupid, and Venice is underwater!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

