Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.13.2018

6-7am – Legendary Super Hero creator Stan Lee is died at 95, and KCBS Radio reporter Holly Quan calls in to inform us on the tragic fires up north!

7-8am – Jared Goff's 'Halle Berry' audible is confusing Halle Berry, the ‘In the Building Pass’, living in an RV, a few fast facts, and why this mum breastfed her daughter until she was nine!

8-9am – Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee dead at 95, another study shows we need more exercise, the human waste in the city, and so much more!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

