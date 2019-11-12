Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.12.2019
November 12, 2019
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am – Caitlyn Jenner joins the cast of British Reality show ‘I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here’, and mayor and supervisors reach consensus on plan to fix SF’s mental health system!
7-8am – Everything Disney Plus, shooting a friend, what happened after a man kicks in a door, and a few fast facts!
8-9am - Madonna is getting sued for changing her set time to a later time, living in San Francisco, and thanksgiving conversations!
9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!
