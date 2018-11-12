Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.12.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Tragic stories about people’s homes burning down, Eddie Ifft calls in to update us on the status of his evacuation, and a lady sues her ex for having a big one!

7-8am – Pete Davidson apologizes to Lt. Com. Dan Crenshaw, Kate Upton her first baby, the National Toy Hall of fame, a few fast facts, and a code word saves a girls life!

8-9am – Albums are reportedly on the way out, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry collapses backstage, and November 12th is Happy Hour day!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

