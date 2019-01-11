Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.11.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – The highest grossing films on 2018, big shows coming to your TV, ‘Dirty’ John, the official time of beer o’clock, and new chips!

7-8am – R Kelly claims to have suffered panic attacks due to the release of ‘Surviving R Kelly’, Louis C.K. sells out last-minute Albany show in under 45 minutes, J-Rod’s pad is for sale, being sexually attracted to your partner is important, a few fast facts, and JanuHairy!

8-9am – A music roundup, man couldn’t stop speeding because of a headbanging song, and seventy nine year old!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment