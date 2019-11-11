Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.11.2019
November 11, 2019
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am – The people’s choice awards, new words in Collins dictionary, and another gender reveal stunt gone wrong!
7-8am – Oprah’s list of favorite things, Googling your sickness symptoms, what foods people like and don’t like during Thanksgiving, and wearing comfortable clothes can lead to more productivity!
8-9am - Travis Scott’s crazy concert, and a man arrested after attempt to save mannequins!
9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!
