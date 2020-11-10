Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.10.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Elon Musk sold his own brand of tequila and it sold out in hours, Grimes has changed her name to just the letter ‘C’, and Mikaela Spielberg is happy being a sex worker!

6am Alice News Network – A Menlo Park school board president resigns after his wife's racist tweet about Kamala Harris goes viral among the school kids' parents, and a 34 year old women climber joins the boys club on being the first woman to free climb El Capitan in one day!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Nathan Apodaca the fast viral Tik Tok star is now engaged, the executive producer of Jeopardy paid tribute to Alex Trebek while George Stephanopoulos wants to be the next host, and Warner Brothers cut ties with Johnny Depp from the movie ‘Fantastic Beasts’!

7am Alice News Network - Some counties are moving on the tier scale due to the increase of corona cases, a lot of people are giving homemade gifts this year for Christmas, Neiman Marcus released their 2020 fantasy gift lists, and the most popular hobbies Americans picked up while shelter in place!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – The wonderful musician Cindy Blackman Santana joins the show to give us an update on her music and how she is handling sheltering in place!

8am Alice News Network – A lot of football players are testing positive covid, some fast facts, and Arby’s released a deep fried turkey pillow hat!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

