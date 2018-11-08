Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.08.2018
November 8, 2018
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am – White House suspends credentials for CNN's Jim Acosta, Mass shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, and dating someone who lives with their parents!
7-8am – Ludacris, Migos, and more to perform at pre-Super Bowl concert, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ divorce includes a five-mile rule for living arrangements, Jack White addresses homophobic incident at Edmonton show, cuddle parties, and simple tasks that get more difficult with age!
8-9am – Scott Capurro joins the show, and U.S. retail sector expects an increase in holiday sales in 2018!
9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!
