Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.07.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Previously, on ‘Survivor’, Will Smith also had a colonoscopy, Rayshawn Jackson speaks about about John O’Connor saving his life, and a man gropes the Little Mermaid!

7-8am – A couple of new movie releases, Kincade Fire 68 percent contained, and where most people are moving!

8-9am - A review of the live performances from the live 'The Little Mermaid', Emma Thompson’s newest project, and being late for stuff can be good for your health!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment