Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.07.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Gary Busey’s sleep tips, and few thing about the votes yesterday!

7-8am – Prop C has passed, and poop on the plane!

8-9am – Daryl Hall’s properties, John Mayer performs Beyonce’s "XO" at Topanga’s wedding over the weekend, and flavored tobacco and vaping products banned from Marin County stores!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment