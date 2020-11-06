Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.06.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Hospitals are now gearing up for visits from people with election stress, nobody was cooking this week during the election according to DoorDash, in St. Louis there was an election worker who was positive for covid has passed away after exposing voters, and Trump’s spiritual advisor, Paula White is going viral over her ridiculous speech which has become a remix!

6am Alice News Network – California seems to be heading towards a drought, more Americans have spent time on the couch this year due to the pandemic, and a guy in Oklahoma wanted to try some sex toys in the store before buying one to which he was arrested for exposing himself!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sarah reads an email from a past intern, the internet is making amazing memes about Nevada counting votes, a list of states that have Googled how to move to Canada, and Justin Bieber’s close Pastor was fired from the church for having an affair!

7am Alice News Network - Things that kids say incorrectly but turn out to be funny, a list of things to help you unwind after a stressful week, some fast facts, and Christian Louis Vuitton is coming out with very expensive perfume!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is tomorrow night on HBO, Nicole tries to sing to Little Mix, and Ticketmaster is trying to find a way to have safe concerts during covid!

8am Alice News Network – An update on results of the election, a survey says how people are more willing to date someone with a dog, a photo that is going viral shows a guy eating a pizza in the delivery room while his partner is giving birth, and a man in Oregon robbed an Ace Hardware but was easy to find since he had a couch strapped to the roof of his car!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

