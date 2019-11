Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – The celebrity auction full of random stuff, and Jonny Moseley’s Wildest Dreams!

7-8am – It’s cuffing season, and running once a week can save your life!

8-9am - Safeway, Trader Joe's vegetables among products recalled for Listeria risk!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment