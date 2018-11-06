Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.06.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Mac Miller’s toxicology reports, the rumored 'Avatar' sequel, a tragic car surfing story, and some couple fast facts!

7-8am – People who have appeared on the Hot 100 just based on featuring in songs, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are going head to head in custody battle, and Lowe's is closing fifty-one stores in the US and Canada!

8-9am – French Montana and Lil Zan weigh in on Mac Miller’s death, People’s magazine names the sexiest man alive, pipe bomb suspect scheduled for Election Day court hearing, and fisherman pulls 18-month-old from ocean!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

