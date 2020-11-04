Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.04.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Kanye West voted for the first time in an election where he voted for himself, people are wondering if Kim Kardashian voted for her husband, Lil Wayne’s model girlfriend broke up with him over his support for Trump, Rob Kardashian has his own line of hot sauce, Pokemon go has made a billion dollars this year, and Sarah’s hobbies!

6am Alice News Network – Some of the California props that are currently winning, some fast facts, Sarah wants fried chicken for her birthday, and a survey found that the average person will ask for help about six thousand times!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – A study that shows how movies lie to us, the Macy’s Day Parade will go on but will look a lot different this year, and Rachel Dolezal who is a white woman but identifies as black is on cameo but with a price!

7am Alice News Network - A Utah rave is making headlines for hosting 10,000 people even though the state has spiking numbers, online therapy is finding that it may be more effective than face to face meetings, and a famous bookstore in Oregon is selling a fragrance that will make you smell like books!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – The most consecutive weeks a movie album has been at #1, the most watched YouTube video was Despacito but was beat by Baby Shark, and Harry Styles got a new haircut!

8am Alice News Network – The weather should be cooling down this weekend with a chance of rain, the San Francisco 49ers have shut down their facilities due to a positive covid test, people who have stinky feet, questions you should never ask someone, and the police in England caught a man with drugs in between his butt cheeks!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment