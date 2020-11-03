Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.03.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Kendall Jenner is getting shade for throwing a huge birthday party during covid, Kim Kardashian’s private island for her birthday cost her about $1 million, an update on if Amber Heard did poop on Johnny Depp’s bed, and Harrison Ford paid tribute to his on screen father Sean Connery!

6am Alice News Network – Vinnie is becoming a fan of Tom Brady, a story from USA today gives an update on people who have left America due to election results and how they are doing, an election cake is going viral, a town in Kentucky is electing a new major with people electing animals for the past twenty years, and its National Sandwich Day!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – A list of things that will be on TV tonight most things about the election, Amber Ruffin reveals a sketch she wrote back in 2016 thinking that Hillary Clinton was going to win, Jeanise Jones from Borat 2 just scored a movie gig, Tobey Maguire’s wife filed for divorce after 4 years of not being together, Julianne Hough has officially filed for divorce from Brooks Laich, and Cardi B called of her divorce from Offset!

7am Alice News Network - Scott Budman calls in to talk about election news, a new app that lets people create a legal contract before sending nude photos, and a new study shows that when your partner meets your family that is when people review the relationship the most!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Green Day has teamed up with World Central Kitchens to hand out coffee for people who are in line to vote in Oakland, Eddie Vedder shares the advice he gave Bradley Cooper on how to be a rockstar for his role in ‘A Star is Born’, Travis Scott has deleted his Instagram account over people trolling his Halloween costume, and Paris Jackson has come out with her first solo album!

8am Alice News Network – Ways to stay safe while voting in person, a 27 year old women in India married a 29 year old man where he revealed to his new wife he has been wearing a hair piece the entire time to which she filed a legal complaint, Stanford will began enrollment of volunteers on the final phase on the corona vaccine, and Machu Picchu is reopening after being closed for 8 months!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

