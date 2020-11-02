Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.02.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sean Connery passed away on Halloween during his sleep and Sarah goes over his past movies and modeling career!

6am Alice News Network – Rain is coming this weekend, an update on the football games from over the weekend, some fast facts, and a survey says that this election has caused the most stressful year for Americans!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Lori Loughlin went to jail on Friday which looks like she is going to spend Christmas in jail, Johnny Depp loses libel case against Britain's Sun newspaper, a round up of celebrity costumes, and Ethan Hawke is going to be in a movie with his daughter who is the lead!

7am Alice News Network - Holiday shopping is starting early, 4 out of 5 people say they now stand up for what they believe in now more than ever, only 7% of people say they like changing their clocks were 66% of people say they want to get rid of daylight savings, and firefighters have had to save a lot of people from the dryer!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – David Lee Roth shares a new song dedicated to Eddie Van Halen, Nikki McKibbin from the first season of American Idol passed away at the age of 42, Bruce Springsteen becomes the first artist to have a billboard top 5 album in six consecutive decades, and Beyonce reveals she has two beehives at her house!

8am Alice News Network – A man in California couldn’t afford to take care of his 3 dogs due to the pandemic where he had to give them up to Lily’s Legacy in Petaluma was able to find them a new home, and a women tried to dine and dash at a restaurant where she tried to escape through the vents, a con artist tricks someone into buying a lamp like the movie Aladdin!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment