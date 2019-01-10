Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.10.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – The Bezos divorce, Sam Jackson: Hollywood's Most Bankable Star, Kamala Harris to enter presidential race on or around MLK Day, Oracle wins naming rights to the San Francisco Giants’ stadium, replacing AT&T, Arizona woman accused of sending 159,000 texts to man after 1 date, and the three most instagramable roads in the United States!

7-8am – Skydance's attempts to cover their asses over hiring of John Lasseter, ‘Surviving R Kelly’, Film starring Adam Devine, Michael Peña seeks extras for Kid Cudi concert scene in SF, drinking the booger drink, and woman on woman crime!

8-9am – Jeff Bezos' reported new girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez has long list of Hollywood credits, stats that the world is becoming a better place!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages, and the KO Movie Review Team review: ‘The Upside’!

