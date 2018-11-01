Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.01.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7 AM - Better Call Saul actor lied about being a veteran after cutting off his own arm. Hollywood celebrates Halloween. Willie McCovey passed away. 49er vs. Raiders game tonight. Why you’re single?

7-8 AM - Today is Dia de Los Muertos. Dead celebrities and what they earn. Neil Young confirms marriage to an actress. What’s up with Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune? Daylight savings time ends this weekend. Battle of the Bay tonight. Free tacos today at Taco Bell today from 2 - 6 PM. Google workers walk off the job. Scientist stabs co-worker for spilling book endings.

8-9 AM - World Series Parade – beers thrown, trophy damaged. Heather Locklear being sued by EMT. Stars from the musical Waitress in the studio. Long distance relationships - do they work? What did Isla get for her birthday today?​

9-10 AM - Bohemian Rhapsody review with Tommy Igoe.​

