Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.09.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Too many Marvel movies, Kelly Ripa reveals her intense workout routine, says her body 'looks like Peter Pan no matter what' she does, the need to post on social media, and licking the doorbell!

7-8am – Authorities encourage R Kelly victims to come out, and a few fast facts!

8-9am – What we know about ‘Big Brother’, Game of Thrones prequel announces diverse full cast, female director, the love square, and how a game warden catches somebody breaking the law!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment