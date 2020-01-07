Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.07.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Celebrity Trash – Harvey Weinstein's criminal trial kicked off. Plus, exploring Gwyneth Paltrow's Netflix show "The Goop Lab."

6am Alice News Network – 49ers vs. Vikings tickets, $1,750 to pet sit and using your dog's urine to pass a drug test.

7am Celebrity Trash – Lizzo is taking a break from social media and did a "Bachelor" couple cheat to win $1 million?

7am Alice News Network – Scott Budman gives his report from The ANN 2020 trade show. And what NOT to do to your landlord.

8am Celebrity Trash – Eddie Ifft talks marathon running, Australian wild fires and beyond.

8am Alice News Network – The Alice Report, trusting your gut and overrated desserts.

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!