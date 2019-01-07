Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.07.2019
January 7, 2019
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am – A couple things about the Golden Globes, a quick sports wrap up, and Sarah’s party for Good Rick!
7-8am – ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ speculations, former 'American Idol' host defends driving Uber, new California Gov. Newsom takes office today, a jogger was bitten by a dog … owner, and how a man wins free Burger King for life!
8-9am – We play a game that gives a listener an opportunity to go to Atlanta for Pepsi Super Bowl festivities with access to an exclusive Pepsi Super Bowl Party, and what some people do with air fresheners!
9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!
