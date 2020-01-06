Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.06.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Celebrity Trash – A full on Golden Globes roundup!

6am Alice News Network - The Idaho roundup, best and worst states for retirement, and words that need to be banished!

7am Celebrity Trash – Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's daughter Raddix was born right before new year's, Instagram deactivated the account of a nude model who raised thousands for Australia fire relief, and Lori Loughlin is supposedly getting hard!

7am Alice News Network – Tom Hanks acts at the Golden Globes, and Fast Facts!

8am Celebrity Trash – Scott Capurro joins the show, and Justin Bieber has a new song!

8am Alice News Network – Breaking regarding the NFL, the Kelly Clarkson brawl, why 18 firefighters make the news, and the best place to get a job!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

