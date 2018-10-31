Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.31.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Naomi Watts to star in ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel for HBO, the biggest opening of all openings, Jesus is way more famous than the devil, and the best and worst candies for Halloween!

7-8am – Kanye West says he’s done with politics, Barbra Streisand to drop anti-Trump album and star in 'Carpool Karaoke', and Indian techie couple may have been taking photos when they fell eight hundred feet!

8-9am – Hooman’s interview for the ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, our list of the best twenty Halloween movies from the last twenty years, and some stats about Halloween!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

