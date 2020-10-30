Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.30.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Some haunted places in California to visit, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost got married yesterday, and Kanye West gave Kim Kardashian a hologram of her late father as a birthday gift!

6am Alice News Network – The Bay Area is prepping for post-election protest, a new survey says that people do not understand what people are saying with their masks on, and a guy in Michigan works as an iphone repair man to which he found a note and a $100 note from the client saying to lie about the call history to his wife to which the repair man ended up telling his wife!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Another spooky haunted places in the Bay Area to which Sarah gives further spooky details about, a movie is coming about with the topic about people being in lockdown for the 4th year in a row, and Matthew McConaughey gives his plan about how to handle a hangover the next day!

7am Alice News Network - PG&E says that after the power shut offs no fires had started since, a woman in New York moved in with her boyfriend and then saw his true colors, and a 50 year old man in Florida tries to take a picture with a black leopard but it backfires!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Isla comes on to show off her costume, Vinnie’s wife tells her ghost story, Danny Elfman from the band Oingo Boingo comes out with his first single in 36 years, Jonas Brothers have a new Christmas song out, and Ariana Grande has a new album out!

8am Alice News Network – It’s going to be a full moon on Halloween but no one gets to enjoy it, vampire bats are good at social distancing, some fast facts, McDonalds is bringing back the McRib, Stouffer’s is coming out with their own clothing line, a guy in Minnesota gets caught with a bag of cocaine when the cops pulled him over but it was stuffed in the backside of a teenager!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

