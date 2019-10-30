Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.30.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Kevin Hart is on the mend, Trent Reznor changes his tune on the The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, and PG&E to credit customers hit by power outages: Gov. Gavin Newsom!

7-8am – Suzanne Somers (73) says she takes a 'sex shot' that helps, the Nats make it to game 7, and a study shows clean eating doesn’t really work!

8-9am - The new HBO Max is getting some early buzz, and Jeremy Renner’s ex-wife claims he bit their daughter!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

